Smith. Margaret Rose aged 83 years of Port Erin, peacefully on Tuesday 21st April 2020 at Abbotswood Nursing Home, Ballasalla. Dearly loved wife of John, dear mother of Simon, Connor, Stephen, Sarah and the late Isobel, mother in law of Alex, Cheryl and John and a much loved grandmother of Karl, Shannon, Robin and Lauren. Funeral Service and Cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium at 10am on Tuesday 28th April 2020, for immediate family only due to the current circumstances. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 24, 2020