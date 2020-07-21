|
SOMERS. On Thursday 16th July, peacefully whilst on staycation at Hospice, Margaret Shingler aged 88 years. A lovely little lady with a big heart. Loving and beloved Mum of Carol and Noel, adored and very very proud Grandma of Sam and Charl and greatly missed by Ollie. Loving auntie of Lorraine, David and the late Pauline and families. Loyal friend to many and especially her best friend of 33 years, Marion. A service to reflect on and celebrate the life of Margaret will take place on Thursday 23rd July 2020 at 11.30am at St Peter's Church Onchan, followed by private cremation. No flowers by request please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, should be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897 - Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 21, 2020