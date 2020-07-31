|
|
|
SOMERS. Margaret Shingler. Carol, Sam, Charlotte, Noel and Ollie would like to say a heartfelt thank you to all our friends who have supported us during the last few weeks and for the many kind messages and cards received following the sad loss of their lovely Mum and Grandma. Special thanks to all who cared for Margaret during her illness, particularly Onchan District Nurses, especially Caroline and Gemma, and all of the amazing team at Hospice, Southlands, who worked tirelessly, and always went the extra mile for Margaret and her family. Thank you to Rev. Alessandra Di Chiara for conducting the Funeral Service as Margaret requested and Nigel Cretney for his lovely reading of the words of scripture and poem chosen by Margaret's family. Also thank to you both and Jane, for visiting Margaret once restrictions were lifted. Sincere thanks to Carole Bairstow for delivering the family eulogy with the flair that Margaret loved and to Wendy McDowell for playing the organ for Margaret's favourite hymn. A special thank you to all of Margaret's friends at St Peter's Church who contributed towards making her service of Celebration exactly what she wished for. Thanks to Tom at Alexander Nurseries for the beautiful floral arrangement and the Copy Shop for printing the Orders of Service. Grateful thanks to Ken and all the staff at Eric Faragher Ltd. Funeral Directors for fulfilling all of Margaret's requests for her final journey with such dignity and careful consideration. Finally, a thank you to all those who attended the service and those who have sent generous donations in lieu of flowers to Hospice IOM.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 31, 2020