|
|
|
STUBBS. Margaret's family would like to thank everyone who attended her Service of Thanksgiving and Celebration, and also extended family, friends and neighbours for their kind messages, cards, flowers and gifts. The family is most appreciative to Rita Norrey for her compassionate leading of the service; to Gareth Moore for his sensitive playing of the organ; to Alexander Nurseries for the beautiful floral tribute; to Howard Kissack, Funeral Director, for his kind support and efficient arrangements; and to the staff at King Edward Bay Golf Club for their excellent catering. The family is very grateful for the care which Margaret received from staff in various agencies of the Department of Health and Social Care. Special thanks are due to Dr. Keith Daniels and staff of Palatine Group Practice who greatly helped Margaret over many years. The family are very appreciative of the wonderful care the Castle View Nursing Home staff gave to Margaret during her five months stay, and for the attentive support she received there by doctors from the Peel Medical Centre. The family very much values the donations given in Margaret's memory to Trinity Methodist Church, Douglas, and to The Alzheimer's Society, Isle of Man Branch. Thank you everyone - the family has been blessed by your generosity, kindness and support.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 27, 2020