Marguerite Corlett Obituary
Corlett Marguerite Jane (Greta) passed away peacefully on Tuesday 24th March 2020 at her home in Andreas, aged 79 years. Greta will be greatly missed by daughters Gaby, Clare and Anna, partner Richard, Grandchildren Chloe, Isobel, Liam, Elliot and Willow, Great Granddaughter Heidi, Son-in-laws Harry and Darren, and many friends and family who loved her dearly. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, immediate family only will attend the funeral service which will take place on Monday 13th April at Andreas Church. Arrangements will be made at a later date to celebrate Greta's life. Greta's kindness, generosity and loving ways will live on through all who met her.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 14, 2020
