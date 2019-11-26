|
|
KENNAUGH. Marian Dorothy aged 70 of Castle Court, Castletown, passed away peacefully at Hospice, following a brave battle with cancer, on Wednesday 20th November 2019. Beloved wife of the late Tony and much loved mother to Suzanne and Caroline, adored Grandma to Charlie and mother-in-law to Rob. Beloved daughter to Hilda and the late Jim and adored sister to Alan and Diane and sister-in-law to Kevin, Barbara and Janette. Much loved aunty and great aunty to her nephews and nieces and fond friend and colleague to many. The funeral will be held on Friday 29th November at 2pm at Douglas Borough Crematorium Family flowers only please. Memorial donations in lieu, if so desired, may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang Douglas. IM4 4RP. The family would like to thank Markie, Graham and the Oncology Team, the Drs and Nurses on wards 6, 9 and 11 and the team at Hospice for their kind professional care of Marian throughout her illness. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, 29 - 31 Hope Street, Castletown 824134 or Station Road, Port Erin. Telephone 833602 www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 26, 2019