|
|
Radcliffe. Suddenly at Noble's Hospital on Sunday 9th August 2020, Marie Ann (Ann). Beloved wife of David, loved mum to Alan and Robert and daughters in law Racheal and Ruth. Much loved granny to Rebekah, Timo and Charlie, sister to Gill and brother in law Walter. She will be missed by all her family and many friends. The Funeral Service will be held at 1:30pm on Friday 21st August at Andreas Parish Church, followed by interment. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to 'Rebecca House'. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 7 Dale Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 14, 2020