|
|
RAYAR. (née Yagapen), Marie Bernadette, sadly died at the Royal Brompton Hospital, Chelsea in London on 21st of October 2020 aged 81 years. The beautiful and beloved wife of the late André Rayar and a wonderful and caring mother to Nancy and Olivia. Marie-Bernadette was born in Mauritius on 24th of October 1938. She married our father in Chelsea, London in 1964 and lived in Knightsbridge and Fulham before moving to the Isle of Man in 1971. Our mother was devoted to us; she was our life, teacher, protector and soulmate. She was so gentle, warm, kind and caring. We adored her and feel heartbroken without her. She will be sadly missed by both her family and friends. Requiem Mass was held at Westminster Cathedral in London on Monday, 16th of November 2020 at 10.30 a.m followed by private interment at Mortlake cemetery. A mass will be said for our mother at Saint Anthony's Roman Catholic Church in Onchan, Isle of Man in due course. Masses was also be said in Mauritius on the day of her funeral as well as by a lovely family friend, Monsignor Philip Whitmore in Rome. We request family flowers only but any donations in lieu of flowers (if so desired) may be sent directly to the Nobles Hospital Trust. Thank you. For further details (including address for donations) please contact Eric Faragher Ltd, 6 Main Road, Onchan IM3 1AS.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 19, 2020