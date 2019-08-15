|
Denner, Marie of King Orry Road, Glen Vine on Wednesday the 1st of May 2019 after a courageous battle with failing health, passed away at Noble's Hospital. Reunited with her late Husband Alwyn. Cherished mother of Geoffrey and Ann, dear mother in law of Doreen. Grandmother of Andrew, Steven and Claire, great grandmother of Oliver, Jack and Libby and her two beloved dogs, Tinker and Buster. The funeral service will be held at Marown Parish Church at 1.15pm on Wednesday the 22nd of May, followed by cremation at the Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to the Isle of Man Anti Cancer Association, Unit 68 Middle River Industrial Estate, Pulrose, Douglas, IM2 1AL. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019