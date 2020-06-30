|
KENNY. Suddenly on Monday 22nd June 2020 at Noble's Hospital. Marie (Mary) Kenny aged 70 years. Dearly loved daughter of the late Mary and wife of the late John, devoted and loving mother to Sean and Catherine, mother-in-law to Michelle and Jennifer, Nana to baby Maeve, sister of Kathy, John, Anne and the late Pat and Charlie, auntie to Mary, Jamie, Anna-Marie, Sarah, Chris and the late Andy, great aunt to Patrick, Ronan, Evelina and Sara and a precious and treasured friend to so many others. Marie was truly special and will be sorely missed by everyone who knew her for her immeasurable kindness and generosity, unwavering strength of spirit and infectious sense of fun and humour. A service to celebrate Marie's life will be held on Wednesday 1st July at 2pm at Douglas Borough Cemetery Chapel, Glencrutchery Road followed by refreshments and a celebration of her life at the Villa Marina. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Arthritis Research UK, Copeman House St Mary's Court, Chesterfield S41 7TD or the British Heart Foundation, 127 King St, Hammersmith, London W6 9JG. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 30, 2020