O'BRIEN. on Tuesday 2nd April 2019 peacefully at Hospice Isle of Man. Marie Olive aged 63 years of Athol Court, Port Erin. Dearly loved wife of Gary, dear mother of Paul, David and Shelley and loved nan to Ellie, Holly, Ruben and Elijah and a loving sister. Sadly missed by family and friends. R.I.P. Requiem Mass will be held at 10.00am on Wednesday 10th April at St. Columba R.C Church, Port Erin followed by cremation at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Memorial donations in lieu if desired may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. IM4 4RP. Marie's family wish to express sincere thanks to staff on ward 2 Noble's Hospital and Hospice for all their care and support. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd., Southern Funeral Service, Station Road, Port Erin. Telephone: Port Erin 833602 or Castletown 824134. www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 5, 2019