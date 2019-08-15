Home

CARDEW. Peacefully on Friday 17th May 2019, Marigold (formerly of Zimbabwe and England) beloved wife of the late Christopher, much loved mother of Caroline Chemaly and Nicholas, mother-in-law of Peter and grandmother of Ashley, James and Phillipa. Requiem Mass will take place at St Anthony's Roman Catholic Church at 10.00am on Wednesday 29th May 2019 followed by a private cremation. No flowers by request, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to The Manx Blind Welfare Society, Corrin Court, Heywood Avenue, Onchan. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: email:[email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019
