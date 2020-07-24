Home

Marilyn Christine (Mandy) Palmer

PALMER. Marilyn Christine (Mandy) aged 76 of Castletown, died on 17 July after a short illness, peacefully at home with her loving family around her. Dearly beloved wife of Michael for 55 years, dearest mother of Helen, Victoria and Rebecca, proud Nana of seven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter, sister of Jocelyn, aunt of Debra and daughter of Mary. She will be sorely missed by all her family and friends. Special thanks to the Hospice at Home team who cared for her and her family so well. Family flowers only, please, donations (if wished) to IoM Hospice. The funeral will be held at Douglas Crematorium on Wednesday 29 July at 10:45. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Castletown Chapel of Rest, 29 - 31 Hope Street, Castletown. Telephone Castletown 824134 or Port Erin 833602 www.cringleandco.com.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 24, 2020
