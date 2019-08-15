|
DUKE, (née Teare). On Saturday 18th May 2019, peacefully at Hospice Isle of Man, Marion aged 86 years of Willaston. Much loved wife of the late Teddy, treasured mum/mother of Colin, Pamela and Brian, mother in law of Sharon, Michael and Barbara, adored nana of Leanne, Mark, Rebecca, David, John, Zoe and Robyn, beloved great nana of Hannah, Daniel, Latisha, Cain, Bow and Harley. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. For further information regarding funeral arrangements please contact Kingwood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019