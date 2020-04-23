Home

Marion May Pendlebury

Marion May Pendlebury Obituary
PENDLEBURY. On 18th April, peacefully at Hospice, Marion May aged 70 years of Onchan, loving and devoted partner of Bill Ashton for over 50 years. Dear sister of Ian, Mark and the late Janice and Norma, sister-in-law to Irene and Moira, loving aunt to all nieces and nephews. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Due to current circumstances a private funeral will be held. Family flowers only please - donations in lieu of flowers, if desired may be made to Hospice, Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan IM4 4RP. All enquiries please to - Eric Faragher Ltd - . Tel 673109 or 622897 Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 23, 2020
