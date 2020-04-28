Home

Marjorie and Thomas Kelly

Marjorie and Thomas Kelly Obituary
Kelly. Marjorie Joan On April 23rd, at Abbotswood Nursing Home, aged 92 of Onchan. Much loved wife of Tom, mother of Lisa and Fiona, grandmother of Oliver, Holly and Florence and sister of Ivy. Fondly remembered by colleagues and friends at Manx Ices and Ramsey Golf Club. Due to current circumstances a private funeral will be held with a Memorial Service to celebrate Marjorie's life at a later date. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Manx Breast Cancer Support Group, C/o Anne Dowds, 4 Victoria Avenue, Onchan, IM3 1BD. All enquires to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, Main road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 28, 2020
