Marjory Wilson

Marjory Wilson Obituary
WILSON. On Friday 7th August 2020 peacefully at Marathon Court Nursing Home. Marjory Mabel, aged 98 years formerly of Fairy Cottage Laxey. Loving and much loved Mother to Jacqueline and Malcolm, Grandmother to Rachel and Annabel, and Great grandmother to Ralph and Sebastian. A funeral service and cremation will be held in Southport, followed by a Memorial Service on the Island at a later date. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, 6 Main Road, Onchan, Tel 673109 or 622897 Email [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 21, 2020
