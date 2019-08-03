|
BREW. Mark David, aged 57 years, suddenly at home on Wednesday 24th July 2019. Beloved son of Norma and the late Don, much loved brother of Stephen and sister in-law to Sarah, uncle and great-uncle, he will be missed by all of his family and friends. The Funeral Service will be held at 1pm on Wednesday 14th August at St Pauls Church, followed by interment at Lezayre Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers to 'Craigs Heart Strong Foundation'. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114 www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 3, 2019