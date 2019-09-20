|
PARKER. On Wednesday 18th September 2019, after a long illness bravely borne, Mark beloved son of Robert and Susan, much loved brother of Samantha and Shona and a dearly loved uncle. Funeral service and cremation will take place at Douglas Crematorium at 10.45am on Wednesday 25th September 2019. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 20, 2019