BELL. Mark William Thomas, suddenly on Thursday 14th of March 2019. Beloved Son of Nora, John and James, loving and very precious Dad of Marcus and Chantelle. Treasured Brother to all his sisters and brothers, Mark will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. A Service to celebrate Mark's life will take place at 1.15pm on Friday 5th April 2019 at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Formal clothes optional. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897. Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 5, 2019