Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marlene Cross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlene Cross

Add a Memory
Marlene Cross Obituary
CROSS. On Wednesday 19th August 2020 at Noble's Hospital and surrounded by her family Marlene (née Entwisle) aged 82 years (formerly of Bolton Lancs and recently of Abbotswood Nursing Home, Ballasalla and Elder Grange, Douglas). Beloved wife of Robert, dearly loved mum of Beverley and Alison, loving mother-in-law to Dave and David. Cherished Nanny of Marc, Jennifer, Anthony, Logan, Jamie and the late Martin. Much loved sister of Carole, Jacqueline and the late Nellie, Freddie and Tommy. Great Nanny to Amelia, Miles and Louis. A very special auntie and great auntie, sister-in-law and friend to many. The funeral service to celebrate Marlene's life will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium, Glencrutchery Road on Wednesday 2nd September at 10.00am. Bright colours may be worn. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to the 'The Alzheimer Society, Minerva Suite 1, Level 3, Tower House, Castle St, Douglas, IM1 2EZ. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Port Erin Chapel of Rest, Station Road, Port Erin. Telephone 833602 or Castletown 824134. www.cringleandco.com.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -