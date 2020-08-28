|
CROSS. On Wednesday 19th August 2020 at Noble's Hospital and surrounded by her family Marlene (née Entwisle) aged 82 years (formerly of Bolton Lancs and recently of Abbotswood Nursing Home, Ballasalla and Elder Grange, Douglas). Beloved wife of Robert, dearly loved mum of Beverley and Alison, loving mother-in-law to Dave and David. Cherished Nanny of Marc, Jennifer, Anthony, Logan, Jamie and the late Martin. Much loved sister of Carole, Jacqueline and the late Nellie, Freddie and Tommy. Great Nanny to Amelia, Miles and Louis. A very special auntie and great auntie, sister-in-law and friend to many. The funeral service to celebrate Marlene's life will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium, Glencrutchery Road on Wednesday 2nd September at 10.00am. Bright colours may be worn. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to the 'The Alzheimer Society, Minerva Suite 1, Level 3, Tower House, Castle St, Douglas, IM1 2EZ. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Port Erin Chapel of Rest, Station Road, Port Erin. Telephone 833602 or Castletown 824134. www.cringleandco.com.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 28, 2020