Wheeler. Marlene Dreda passed away peacefully on Friday 7th of August 2020 aged 82 years at Salisbury Street Nursing Home, Douglas. Much loved and missed by her ever loving husband Trevor and sons Martin, Paul, Nicky and Andrew and also her daughters in law Carolyn, Jenny, Sue, Ella and Lynne and all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sadly missed and much loved by all. Many thanks to all the lovely Staff at Salisbury Street Nursing Home who took great care with her over the years. The funeral service will be held at the Douglas Borough Crematorium on Wednesday the 19th of August at 2.00pm followed by cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, The Strang, IM4 4RP. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 13, 2020