Marliese Scognamiglio

Marliese Scognamiglio Obituary
SCOGNAMIGLIO. Marliese, passed away peacefully on Sunday 15th November at Beaconsfield Nursing home, aged 81 years. Beloved mother of Crissy and Diana, loving grandmother to Lola, Adele, Vinny and Marliesa. She will be missed by all of her family and friends. Funeral Service will take place at 1:15pm on Friday 4th December at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Donations in memory of Marliese may be sent to 'Alzheimer's Society IOM' Further enquiries to Corkhill and Callow, 7 Dale Street, Ramsey, IM8 1BJ. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 20, 2020
