|
|
Thomson. Martin Ian passed away peacefully with his family by his side in Noble's Hospital on Saturday 8th August 2020. Perfect husband to Sarah and wonderful dad to Andy and Ella. We love you very much. The funeral service will be held at the Douglas Borough Crematorium, Glencrutchery Road, Douglas on Wednesday 19th of August at 2.45pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, The Strang, IM4 4RP. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 14, 2020