NICHOLL. On Friday 21st August 2020 suddenly but peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at Noble's Hospital, Martin "Nick" (former Deputy Headteacher at Victoria Road, School, Castletown) of Royal Avenue, Onchan, beloved husband of Lesley, much loved father of Tracy and Andrea, step-father of Jo and Gareth, a dearly loved grandad and step-grandad of Olivia, Tahlia, Lexi, Millie, Jacob, Alex, Charlie, Riley and Reagen, a dear brother of Wendy and the late Heather and a loving father-in-law and uncle, he will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. A funeral service (at which you are asked to wear bright colours, no red please) and cremation will take place at Douglas Crematorium at 1.15pm on Friday 4th September 2020. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to either The Motor Neurone Disease Association, IOM Branch, C\o "Alpines", Curraghs Road, St Johns, IM4 3LN or RNLI, C\o Mrs E Corran, 4 Thirlmere Avenue, Onchan. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897 Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 25, 2020