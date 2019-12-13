|
Biddulph. Martin Scott aged 65 years of Douglas, peacefully on 9th December 2019 at Noble's Hospital, Braddan. Beloved son of the late Eunice and Arthur, dearly loved bother of Ruth and Mark and a dear father of Rose. Funeral Service and Cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium at 2pm on Friday 10th January 2020. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Reach IOM, 1 Dreeym Ollay, Ramsey, IM8 2QA or Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 13, 2019