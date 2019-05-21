Resources More Obituaries for Martin Wasley Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Martin Wasley

Obituary Wasley. Wendy, Laura, Nicholas and Leo would like to thank all those who attended the celebration of Martin's life, it was wonderful to see so many dear friends, family and colleagues in the Church. Sincere thanks also to all who sent cards, flowers, kind messages of sympathy or who gave donations to Hospice IOM. We also wish to express our deep gratitude for the wonderful skill, care and support offered by Hospice IOM, the Walton Centre, Clatterbridge Cancer Centre, the Community Nursing Team and all the many healthcare professionals involved with Martin's care over the last two years. Finally grateful thanks to the Rev Richard Hooton for his continued support, to Alexander Nurseries for the beautiful flowers and to Eric Faragher Ltd for taking such great care of all the funeral arrangements. Published in Isle of Man Today on May 21, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries