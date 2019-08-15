|
WASLEY. Martin, on Tuesday 16th April 2019, peacefully at Hospice Isle of Man, aged 64 years. Beloved husband and best friend of Wendy, proud and much loved father of Laura, Nicholas and Leo, adored and adoring grandad of Annie, Eida and Jack, loving father-in-law of Marty and Laura, brother of Kathy, brother-in-law of Robert and Anne and friend to many, he will be sadly missed. Funeral service will take place at Onchan Methodist Church on Friday 3rd May 2019 at 1.15pm followed by private family cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas, IM4 4RP. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019