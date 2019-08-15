|
Lowey. On Wednesday 3rd July 2019, at his home, Martyn aged 66 years of Renscault House, East Baldwin, dearly loved dad of Stephanie, beloved son of Elisabeth Vernon, much loved partner of the late Wendy Callow, dear brother of Annie, he will be sadly missed by all his family, friends and colleagues at Lowey & Co Estate Agents. The funeral service will take place at 2pm on Thursday 25th July at Douglas Borough Crematorium, family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to the Manx Diabetic Group, c/o Joanne Clague 26 Devonshire Road, Douglas, IM2 3RB. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019