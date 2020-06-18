|
TURNER. Suddenly at his home on 1st June 2020 after a period of deteriorating health, Marvyn Jon, aged 48 years of Union Mills. Beloved son of Marcia and Colin, much loved brother of Boyd, Bridget, Clare, Sarah and Rachel, and a dear brother in law, uncle and great uncle. He will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends. A funeral service will be held at 11.30am on Thursday, 25th June 2020, at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to The Rob Vine Fund, The Hoggery, Nobles Park, Douglas, IM2 4BD. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 18, 2020