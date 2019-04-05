|
MATHIESON (née Fitzpatrick). On Friday 22nd March 2019, peacefully at Sunnydale Residential Home in Douglas, Mary Anne aged 66 years formerly of Ballachurry Avenue in Onchan. Beloved wife of the late Keith, dearly loved mum of Peter, David and the late Angela, loving nana of Thomas, Joseph, Ellen, Holly and Harry. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral service will take place at 2.45pm on Friday 29th March at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 5, 2019