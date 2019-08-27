|
ALDRED. Mary Barbara, known to all as Barbara, passed away peacefully at Brookfield Nursing Home on 15th August aged 92 years with David, Jane and Paul by her side. Beloved wife of the late Frank, she will be sadly missed by David, Jane, Paul, Tristan, Julian and Dominic, her family and many friends. Please join us at St. Mary's Church, Ballaugh for a celebration of Barbara's life at 1pm on Friday 6th September followed by burial in Ballaugh churchyard and afterwards at Ballaugh Village Hall. Barbara's family would ask that you wear colours and/or accessories to reflect her great love of her garden and the countryside. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to Alzheimers Society, Manx Breast Cancer Support Group, Hospice IOM or Norbury Boat House (Ramsey RNLI). Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 27, 2019