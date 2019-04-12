|
|
BELLINGER, on Wednesday 3rd April 2019 peacefully at Springfield Grange Nursing Home, Douglas. Mary aged 90 years formerly of Port Erin and Swindon. Beloved wife of the late Norman, dear mother of Jean and Alan, loved mother-in-law to Chris and Suzan and a much loved grandmother and great- grandmother. Cremation was held at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Memorial donations if so desired may be sent to Alzheimer's Society, Minerva Suite, level 3, Tower House, Castle Street, Douglas IM1 2EZ. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd., Southern Funeral Service, Station Road, Port Erin. Telephone: 833602 or Castletown 824134. www.cringleandco.com. Sincere thanks to all staff of Kensington Unit, Springfield Grange Nursing Home for all their care and support.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 12, 2019