Wilson. Peacefully on Sunday 2nd August 2020, at Noble's Hospital, Braddan, surrounded by her family, Mary Bernadette aged 62 years of Sulby. Much loved wife to Chris, loving mother to Catherine and Emily, she will be sadly missed by all her brothers and sisters, family and many friends. A service of reception will be held on Monday 10th August at 6.30pm in Our Lady Star of the Sea and St Maughold RC Church, Ramsey. A Requiem Mass will take place there on Tuesday 11th August at 11am followed by burial in Peel Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, may be sent to c/o Manx Workshop for the Disabled, Ballakermeen Rd, Douglas, IM1 4BR. All enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 7, 2020