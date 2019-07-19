Resources More Obituaries for Mary Callow Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary Callow

CALLOW. Howard, Richard, Susannah and our families wish to thank everyone who sent cards, messages and offers of help following the passing of Mary. Your kind and thoughtful words were a great comfort to us all at this difficult time. Thanks also to everyone who attended the Service at Kirk Braddan, conducted so beautifully by the Rev. Margaret Fourie, and made extra special by Gareth Moore's superb organ playing. The catering afterwards by Carolyn and her staff was excellent and we know Mary would have enjoyed meeting so many of her friends and having a chat over a glass of wine. We also extend our gratitude to the many medical professionals who were involved in Mary's treatments over the last six years, in particular the super ladies on the Oncology Ward, Karen and her Lymphoedema Team, the Radiology Department, and more recently the Hospice and District Nurses and the Hospice at Home team (Barbara you are so fantastic!). These wonderful people provided so much more than a medical service and were a second family to us. Finally our appreciation goes to Howard Kissack for his sympathetic and efficient handling of the funeral arrangements.