CALLOW. Peacefully at her home in Ashfield Avenue Union Mills on Tuesday 25th June 2019 Mary, (nee Pickard) in her 66th year. Dearly beloved wife and best friend of Howard for over 40 years. A proud mum of Richard and Susannah. Mum in Law of Simon and Jen. Nannie to Autumn and Lawrence. Sadly missed daughter of Elsie and the late Leslie, sister of Guy and his partner Jo. The Funeral Service will be held at Kirk Braddan on Tuesday 9th July at 2pm followed by private family interment. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be made to Hospice I.O.M. at the Strang, Braddan. All enquiries please to Kissack's Funeral Directors, Crosby, Tel, 480794.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019