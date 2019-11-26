|
|
Craine. Mary, of Ramsey, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday 20th November 2019 after illness borne with courage, dignity and a smile. Adored mum of Liz and Mike, loving granny of Ethan, Kyra, Eden, Esther and Florence. She will be sadly missed by her family and many friends. The Funeral Service will take place at 10:45am on Friday 29th November at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, can be made to Hospice IOM. Mary requested that no dark clothing to be worn at her funeral. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 26, 2019