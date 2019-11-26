|
CRINGLE, Mary. It is with sadness we note the passing of Mary on Thursday 21st November 2019 at Noble's Hospital, Braddan. Much loved wife of Noel, loving mother of Murray and Mark, mother in law of Debbie and Claudia, loving nana of Rachael, Philip, Kai and Oliver. She will be sadly missed by her brothers Walter and David and all her extended family and her many friends. The funeral service will be held at Ballabeg Methodist Chapel on Thursday 28th November 2019 at 1.45pm, followed by a private interment. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Isle of Man Anti-Cancer Association, Port Erin Branch, c/o Mr H Pilley, Treasurer IOMACA, 38 Baldrine Park, Baldrine, IM4 6DB or Ballabeg Methodist Chapel, c/o Nora Lean, 74 Ballanorris Crescent, Castletown, IM9 4ER. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
