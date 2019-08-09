Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:45
Douglas Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Duke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Duke

Add a Memory
Mary Duke Obituary
DUKE. Mary, aged 94 years of Ormly Road, Ramsey passed away peacefully at Noble's Hospital surrounded by her family on Thursday 1st August. Beloved wife of the late Richard, much loved mother of Shirley and David, mother-in-law of Ted and Jane, much loved grandmother of Paul, Angela, Sarah, Nicola, Thomas and Harry and a much loved great-grandmother. The Funeral Service and cremation will be held on Thursday 15th August at 10:45am at Douglas Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations if so desired to Manx Wild Bird Aid, c/o 11, Victoria Road, Castletown IM9 1EN. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.