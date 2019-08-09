|
DUKE. Mary, aged 94 years of Ormly Road, Ramsey passed away peacefully at Noble's Hospital surrounded by her family on Thursday 1st August. Beloved wife of the late Richard, much loved mother of Shirley and David, mother-in-law of Ted and Jane, much loved grandmother of Paul, Angela, Sarah, Nicola, Thomas and Harry and a much loved great-grandmother. The Funeral Service and cremation will be held on Thursday 15th August at 10:45am at Douglas Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations if so desired to Manx Wild Bird Aid, c/o 11, Victoria Road, Castletown IM9 1EN. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 9, 2019