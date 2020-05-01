|
|
CLAGUE. Mary Elizabeth. On 23 April 2020 suddenly at Sunnydale Nursing home, aged 79 years. Cherished sister of Alan, and beloved friend "Egg" and second mum to Nix. Much loved cousin to the Caley family and adored "Mimi" to Fíonn, Lola and Johnny. Mary will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. In current circumstances an 'invitation only' funeral will take place for family and close friends, at Douglas Crematorium on Wednesday 6 May. After a long career as Sister Clague with the NHS at Noble's, any donations if desired, in lieu of flowers please, to helping the charities that support health and research. Any enquiries please to Howard Kissack Funeral Director on 851377 or 480794.
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 1, 2020