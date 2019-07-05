Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Kennaugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Elizabeth (Crellin) Kennaugh

Add a Memory
Mary Elizabeth (Crellin) Kennaugh Obituary
KENNAUGH. On Saturday 29th June 2019 peacefully at Elder Grange Nursing Home, Douglas, Mary Elizabeth Nee Crellin of Braddan, formerly of Gorselea, Greeba, dearly loved wife of the late Douglas, much beloved mother of Margaret, Robert and Anne and a dearly loved grandmother and great grandmother. A service to celebrate her life will be held at Kirk Braddan at 11.00am on Tuesday 9th July 2019. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers please should be sent to The Ellan Vannin Home, Kingswood Grove Douglas IM1 3LX. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.