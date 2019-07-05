|
KENNAUGH. On Saturday 29th June 2019 peacefully at Elder Grange Nursing Home, Douglas, Mary Elizabeth Nee Crellin of Braddan, formerly of Gorselea, Greeba, dearly loved wife of the late Douglas, much beloved mother of Margaret, Robert and Anne and a dearly loved grandmother and great grandmother. A service to celebrate her life will be held at Kirk Braddan at 11.00am on Tuesday 9th July 2019. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers please should be sent to The Ellan Vannin Home, Kingswood Grove Douglas IM1 3LX. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 5, 2019