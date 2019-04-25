|
BOARDLEY. On Monday 22nd April 2019 peacefully at Hospice Isle of Man, Mary Frances of Cronkbourne Road, Douglas, dearly loved mother of Jennifer, mother-in-law of Christian and a much loved granny of Tara and Chloe, she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Requiem Mass will take place at St Mary's Roman Catholic Church, Douglas at 12 noon on Friday 10th May 2019 followed by a private cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas, IM4 4RP. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 25, 2019