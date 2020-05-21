Home

HOUNSELL. On Friday 15th May 2020, peacefully at home, Mary aged 93 years of Castletown. Beloved wife of the late Sidney (Andy). Much loved mother of Geraldine, Margaret, Peter and the late David. Mother-in-law of Tommy, Steph, Sandy and the late Harry. Dearly missed sister, aunt, nana, grandmother and great grandmother. Due to present circumstances a private funeral will be held. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas, IM4 4RP. All of the staff were very kind to Mary. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co Ltd, Castletown Chapel of Rest, 29-31 Hope Street, Castletown. Tel: 824134 or Port Erin 833602. www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 21, 2020
