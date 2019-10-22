|
|
CALLIN. On Thursday 17th October 2019 peacefully at Salisbury Street Nursing Home, Douglas, Mary Isobel Patricia "Pat" Nee Large aged 91 years of Onchan, beloved wife of the late Reg, much cherished mum to Heather, Angela and Jane, adored grandma to Rick, Marcus, Jack and Charlie and a great friend to many, sadly missed by all. Funeral service will take place at St Peter's Church, Onchan at 11.00am on Monday 28th October 2019, followed by a private interment. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 22, 2019