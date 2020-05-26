Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Barrett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Kathleen Barrett

Add a Memory
Mary Kathleen Barrett Obituary
BARRETT. Mary Kathleen, formerly of St. Johns, passed away on 14th May 2020. Beloved wife of the late Alan, cherished mother of Kay and Ann, dearly loved grandmother and great grandmother, she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Due to present circumstances, a private funeral service will take place. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers if so desired to Manx Decaf, C/O 4 The Esplanade, Central Promenade, Douglas, IM2 4LR. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan, Tel - 673109 / 622897 Email [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -