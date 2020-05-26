|
BARRETT. Mary Kathleen, formerly of St. Johns, passed away on 14th May 2020. Beloved wife of the late Alan, cherished mother of Kay and Ann, dearly loved grandmother and great grandmother, she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Due to present circumstances, a private funeral service will take place. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers if so desired to Manx Decaf, C/O 4 The Esplanade, Central Promenade, Douglas, IM2 4LR. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan, Tel - 673109 / 622897 Email [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 26, 2020