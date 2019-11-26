|
Carter, Mary Leontine MBE. Stephen, Angela and Jerry and all Mary's family have been overwhelmed by the messages of condolences they have received following Mary's passing and thank everybody for their sympathies and support. We would also wish to thank all the staff at Elder Grange Nursing Home who gave Mary the best possible care for the last years of her life, Monsignor John Devine, Father Brian Dougherty and St Mary's organist and choir for conducting the Requiem Mass, just as Mother wished; Alfred Duggan and Son for their care and attention to every detail of her funeral, Robinsons Floristry centre for the floral displays and Douglas Golf Club for the refreshments after the funeral. Thank you also to those who have made donations in lieu of flowers to the Douglas Coal Fund.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 26, 2019