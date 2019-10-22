|
CARTER. On Saturday 19th October 2019, peacefully at Elder Grange Nursing Home, Mary Leontine MBE (nee Bradley) aged 92. Wife of the late George, mother of Stephen, Angela and Jerry, mother in law of Christine, Roger and Catriona, grandmother to Victoria, Martyn, Fenella, Sophie, Maggie, Charles, Gavin and Stephanie, great grandmother of twelve, and sister of Patricia. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Mary's of the Isle, Hill Street, Douglas at Noon on Friday 25thOctober 2019 followed by a private cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to the Douglas Coal Fund, c/o Miss S. Mousley, 36 Thorney Road, Douglas, IM2 3EG. All enquiries to A. Duggan and Son, Funeral Directors, Pulrose Road, Douglas IM2 1AJ.Telephone 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 22, 2019