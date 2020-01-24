|
Macduffie. On Saturday 18th January 2020 peacefully at Noble's Hospital. Mary, aged 70 years of Victoria Road, Onchan. She leaves behind her sons Scott and Mark. Beloved grandchildren Scott and Charlie, her brothers and sisters. Service of Celebration for Mary's life will be held at St Andrews Church on Friday 31st January 2020 at 11.30am followed by Cremation. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, 6 Main Road, Onchan, Tel 673109 or 622897 Email [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 24, 2020