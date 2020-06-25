|
STEVENSON. Peacefully on Monday 22nd June 2020 at Elder Grange Nursing Home. Mary, aged 97 years, formerly of Glen Vine. Dearest sister of John and the late Margaret, sister in law of Beryl. A much loved aunt and great aunt of all her nieces and nephews, she will be very sadly missed by her many friends. The Funeral service will be held at Marown Parish Church on Friday 3rd July at 10.30am followed by cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired please to Hospice IOM, at the Strang, Braddan. All enquiries please contact Kissack's Funeral Directors.
