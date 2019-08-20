Home

Mary (Kermode) Templeton

Mary (Kermode) Templeton Obituary
Templeton. On Friday 16th August 2019, Mary Templeton (nee Kermode), wife of the late Leonard, mother of Peter, Jacqueline and Angela, grandma of Chloe, Carrie, Robert, Ean, Daniel, Ellen, Hazel and the late Alice, great grandma to Dylan and Daphne, sister of the late Frank. A Service of celebration will take place at St. Thomas' Church Douglas at 12 noon on Friday 23rd August 2019. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, may be sent to Versus Arthritis, Copeman House, St Mary's Court, St Mary's Gate ,Chesterfield S41 7TD. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 20, 2019
